Get Desserts And More At River North's New JoJo’s Milk BarDessert fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix.

4 Ways To Celebrate St. Paddy's Day, With Breakfast, Green Beer And MoreIf you love to eat and drink, St. Patrick's Day weekend offers a great chance to explore the world of Chicago food and beverage.

Explore The 4 Newest Businesses To Open In Chicago

The 5 Best Pubs In ChicagoLooking to try the best pubs in town?

3 New Eateries To Check Out On The Near North SideHere's a rundown of the newest hotspots to make their debut in this part of Chicago.

From Burgers To Banana Fritters, Get These Trending Chicago Restaurants On Your Radar NowCurious where Chicago's insiders are eating and drinking? It's easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see.