



Photo: JoJo’s Milk Bar /Yelp

Dessert fans, take heed: there’s a new spot in town to get your fix. Called JoJo’s Milk Bar, the fresh addition is located at 23 W. Hubbard St. in River North.

The decor features high-top seating, exposed brick walls and a bar lined with milk jugs. On the menu, look for the Girl Scout shake, Pop’s Pot Pie or a side of JoJo’s fries. According to the restaurant’s website, “chef Christine McCabe enhances diner classics with the perfect smash burger and overstuffed deli sandwiches.”

For adult patrons, the bar features dessert-flavored shots and cocktails.

The new bar and cafe has gotten off to an uneven start thus far, with a three-star rating out of 34 reviews on Yelp.

Leah S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 2, wrote, “It only opened two days ago so they are still working out the kinks (e.g., the shake machine wasn’t working when we first arrived but hallelujah it came back up) but it’s a cute, fun new spot.”

And Allan C. wrote, “I am a milkshake fanatic. I love a good burger. Naturally, that’s what I ordered at JoJo’s. The Smash Burger, JoJo’s Fries and Girl Scout milkshake were all super flavorful and super filling.”

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. JoJo’s Milk Bar is open from 8 a.m.–midnight on Monday–Wednesday and Sunday, 8 a.m.–2 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 8 a.m.–3 a.m. on Saturday.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

