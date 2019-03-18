CHICAGO (CBS)–A dog that froze to death last year in suburban Glendale Heights has prompted PETA to launch a new ad campaign that’s appearing in malls in the Chicago suburbs.

The nationwide campaign features rap artist Eve posed with a dog and focuses on the danger cold poses to pets.

The ads are at Algonquin Commons in Algonquin, Golf Mill Shopping Center in Niles, North Riverside Park Mall in North Riverside and Yorktown Center in Lombard.

“The number of animals who freeze to death each winter on a chain or in a barren doghouse is tragic, and these deaths are utterly preventable,” said PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien in a press release. “PETA’s ads urge people to take dogs indoors, where they’re safe and warm, and not to abandon them outdoors to fend for themselves through Illinois’ bitter winters.”