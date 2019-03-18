CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was trapped in her third-floor apartment for some time Monday morning, after a porch and staircase collapsed in the South Shore neighborhood.

Chicago Fire Department officials said the concrete and metal front porch and part of the stairs of a 2 ½-story apartment building collapsed at 7870 S. Coles Ave.

Firefighters had to rescue a woman trapped in an apartment on the top floor.

“We heard a loud little boom, hurried up, got up, got up out of there,” said James Anderson, who lives in the building. “I’m feeling blessed; ain’t nobody get hurt.”

No injuries were reported, but 12 people were left temporarily homeless. Some outdoor cooking equipment was destroyed in the collapse.