With The Women's Bracket Leaked, DePaul Finds Out They Play Missouri State SaturdayThe early surprise didn't dampen the excitement for Doug Bruno and the Blue Demons.

Black Sox Opera Premieres In MinnesotaOperas about sports are rare but not unprecedented. Daniel Sonenberg's "The Summer King" about Negro Leagues star Josh Gibson, premiered at the Pittsburgh Opera in April 2017 after more than a decade of development.

Grant Hill: Making A Final Four Run Is About Limiting DistractionsFormer Duke star and current CBS college basketball analyst Grant Hill knows a thing or two about making a deep tournament run. He shared his insights with us prior to this year's tourney.

Cubs' Baez Has New Tricks Ready For This SeasonThere are some things defensively that Baez needs to work on, too. He will open the season as the Cubs' starting shortstop while Addison Russell completes a 40-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.

Markus Howard: Players To Watch In NCAA TournamentMarquette's Markus Howard may be college basketball's most dynamic scorer. But how far can he take the Golden Eagles in the NCAA Tournament?

How To Watch 2019 NCAA Tournament: Dates, Game Times, & TV ScheduleGet that remote ready and pull out the laptop and tablet. You're going to need multiple screens for the first few days of tournament action.