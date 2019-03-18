CHICAGO (CBS) — The DePaul women weren’t supposed to find out their NCAA tournament draw until Monday evening.
But due to an ESPN snafu, the ladies’ brackets were leaked Monday afternoon.
As the sixth seed in the appropriate Chicago region, the Big East tourney champs are headed to Ames, Iowa to face Missouri State on Saturday.
If they make it to the Sweet 16, DePaul will feel right at home playing at Wintrust Arena, making its 17th straight trip to NCAAs.
The early surprise didn’t dampen the excitement for Doug Bruno and the Blue Demons.
“All we told the players was something happened and they’re going to have a show on right now,” said Bruno. “So we just left practice. They didn’t know.”
“We didn’t know what was going on. We were playing five-on-five,” said DePaul guard Tanita Allen. “He (Bruno) brought us up and said let’s go, it got leaked. Let’s go figure out who we have.”