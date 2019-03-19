CHICAGO (CBS) — A babysitter has been arrested for endangering the life of a child by leaving the 2-year-old alone and going home, Riverside police say.

RPD has arrested a female/20 of Bolingbrook for endangering the life of a child after she was hired for a babysitting job at a home in Riverside and abandoned the 2 year old baby after midnight. Mother was out celebrating B-Day when babysitter became frustrated and went home. — Riverside Police (@PDRiverside) March 19, 2019

The 20-year-old from Bolingbrook was hired for the babysitting job in the Riverside home while the child’s mother went out to celebrate a birthday.

Police say the babysitter left the toddler alone after midnight after she became frustrated and went home.

The mother is not cooperating with police, according to Chief Tom Weitzel.

The case is under investigation.