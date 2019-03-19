CHICAGO (CBS)–A robbery and two carjackings were reported between Monday night and the early morning hours of Tuesday, according to Chicago police.

A 37-year-old driver was carjacked around 9 p.m. Monday on the 200 block of West Walton, on Chicago’s Near North Side. Police said the victim was sitting in his SUV when two black males approached on foot and forced him out of his vehicle at gunpoint.

The offenders fled with the victim’s SUV and his cell phone, police said.

Another person was carjacked at gunpoint in the Lakeview neighborhood.

Two men, one hispanic and one black, approached a driver on the 2900 block of North Greenview and took the victim’s vehicle, police said.

The men were armed with a small black gun, possibly an Uzi with an extended clip, according to police.

During a robbery in West Town, a man was robbed of his car and personal belongings as he walked down the 2200 block of West Ohio Street around 4:33 a.m.

Police said four or five males approached and robbed the victim by gunpoint.

The men fled in the victim’s 2014 Toyota Camry.

The description of the gun used in the Lakeview carjacking matches the gun described in the West Town robbery, police said.

No suspects are in custody.