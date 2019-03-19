



Early voting is slow going in Chicago’s historic mayoral election.

So far, more than 7,600 votes have been cast, but at this time in the 2015 election, some 13,000 people had voted.

But the vote by mail option is steadily climbing, with more than 51,000 applications.

That is well ahead of the 42,000 applications in 2015.

Early voting began in the Loop on Friday and expanded to all wards Monday.

A voter guide with bios for mayoral candidates Toni Preckwinkle and Lori Lightfoot, along with their positions on the key issues, is available on CBS 2’s website.