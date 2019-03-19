CHICAGO (CBS)–Two weeks from today, Chicagoans will elect a new mayor.
This morning, Congressman Danny Davis is expected to endorse Toni Preckwinkle.
This afternoon, Preckwinkle and Lori Lightfoot are both set to attend a mayoral forum at Malcolm X College.
Lightfoot’s campaign for mayor is suddenly dealing with a clandestine effort to make her sexuality an issue.
While she accepted another round of labor endorsements, someone left hundreds of anti-gay flyers on the cars of worshippers, outside at least two black churches on Sunday.
Lightfoot would be Chicago’s first openly-gay mayor, so she spent yesterday talking about it—instead of her newest endorsement.
“Any attmepts by anyone to propagate hate, we have to stand together as a city and denounce it because hate can have no place in our city,” Lightfoot said.
Her opponent, Preckwinkle, won a new union endorsement of her own, from the Illinois Federation of Teachers.
And although the homophobic flyers could benefit her campaign, she criticized the tactic as well.
“Sure, I condemn them,” Preckwinkle said. “They have nothing to do with our campaign. They’re disgraceful. I have no idea where it came from and as I said, it’s despicable.”