CHICAGO (CBS)–A 30-year-old man from south suburban Wilmington was killed Monday in a three-vehicle crash around 9 p.m. on Route 45 in Manteno, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver was identified as Kristopher M. Cortese, police said.

Cortese was driving a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle in the southbound lanes when he tried to pass a vehicle in front of him and was struck by an oncoming van, according to police.

He was then struck by a Lexus traveling northbound.

The Kankakee County Coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.