MARCH MADNESSSign Up And Play Our Bracket Challenge! Cash Prizes To Winners Of Each Round
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00PM
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Illinois State Police, Kankakee County Coroner, Motorcycle Crash

CHICAGO (CBS)–A 30-year-old man from south suburban Wilmington was killed Monday in a three-vehicle crash around 9 p.m. on Route 45 in Manteno, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver was identified as Kristopher M. Cortese, police said.

Cortese was driving a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle in the southbound lanes when he tried to pass a vehicle in front of him and was struck by an oncoming van, according to police.

He was then struck by a Lexus traveling northbound.

The Kankakee County Coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.