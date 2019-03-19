CHICAGO (CBS)– Western and northern Illinois residents are watching the rivers as flooding continues to threaten streets Tuesday morning.

The Rock River in Joslin has flooded the streets after the melting snow and recent rain.

The Red Cross has opened shelters to help people displaced from their homes.

Officials in Freeport said the river could rise to a level that has not been seen in 50 years.

Tuesday morning, road closure signs could be seen in Lincolnshire, a village also dealing with flooding.

A flood warning was issued along the Des Plaines River.

The village set up two pumping operations to keep water off the pavement. Londonderry Lane is closed now between Linconshire Drive and Victoria Lane.