MARCH MADNESSSign Up And Play Our Bracket Challenge! Cash Prizes To Winners Of Each Round
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Beverly, Beverly Liquor Store Burglaries, Chicago, Chicago Police

CHICAGO (CBS)—Chicago police are looking for a thief who smashed the windows of three liquor stores and bars in the Beverly neighborhood.

Surveillance video caught the man throwing a piece of concrete at the windows near 100th and Western to break in to the businesses, but police haven’t shared the video yet.

All the burglaries follow a similar pattern where the suspect reaches inside the businesses to grab money, alcohol and cigarettes.

The burglar struck three times in the past week, police said.