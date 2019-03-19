CHICAGO (CBS)—Chicago police are looking for a thief who smashed the windows of three liquor stores and bars in the Beverly neighborhood.

Surveillance video caught the man throwing a piece of concrete at the windows near 100th and Western to break in to the businesses, but police haven’t shared the video yet.

All the burglaries follow a similar pattern where the suspect reaches inside the businesses to grab money, alcohol and cigarettes.

The burglar struck three times in the past week, police said.