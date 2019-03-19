CHICAGO (CBS)–Bruno Mars was one of a handful of superstars who graced the stage at Chicago’s biggest music fest of the year, Lollapalooza, last summer.

The lineup for 2019 Lollapalooza is still a mystery, but tickets go on sale today, March 19.

Starting at 10 a.m., general admission and VIP tickets will be sold.

General admission prices are $340 for a four-day pass and VIP tickets are selling for $2,200 to $4,200 for Platinum access.

The Lollapalooza website also lists a Lolla Insider four-day pass with no price shown.

This year, Lolla runs from August 1-4 in it’s usual location, Grant Park.

Rumored performers include Ariana Grande and Childish Gambino.