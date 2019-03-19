MARCH MADNESSSign Up And Play Our Bracket Challenge! Cash Prizes To Winners Of Each Round
Filed Under:Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Chicago, Childish Gambino, Grant Park, Lolla, Lolla 2019, Lolla Tickets, Lollapalooza, Lollapalooza 2019, Lollapalooza Tickets, When are Lolla tickets on sale

CHICAGO (CBS)–Bruno Mars was one of a handful of superstars who graced the stage at Chicago’s biggest music fest of the year, Lollapalooza, last summer.

The lineup for 2019 Lollapalooza is still a mystery, but tickets go on sale today, March 19.

General atmosphere seen on day four of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 6, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Starting at 10 a.m., general admission and VIP tickets will be sold.

General admission prices are $340 for a four-day pass and VIP tickets are selling for $2,200 to $4,200 for Platinum access.

The Lollapalooza website also lists a Lolla Insider four-day pass with no price shown.

This year, Lolla runs from August 1-4 in it’s usual location, Grant Park.

Rumored performers include Ariana Grande and Childish Gambino.

 