MARCH MADNESSSign Up And Play Our Bracket Challenge! Cash Prizes To Winners Of Each Round
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Police, Missing persons Chicago, Tania Smith-White

CHICAGO (CBS)–A 12-year-old girl, Tania Smith-White, was reported missing from Chicago’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

(Chicago Police)

Police said Smith-White was last seen on March 18 on the 1000 block of East 72nd Street after being dropped off my her mother.

Smith-White was last seen wearing khaki pants with a green polo shirt with the same of her school, “Gary Comer Middle School” printed on it. She was wearing her hair in braids, according to police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.

 