CHICAGO (CBS)–A 12-year-old girl, Tania Smith-White, was reported missing from Chicago’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police said Smith-White was last seen on March 18 on the 1000 block of East 72nd Street after being dropped off my her mother.

Smith-White was last seen wearing khaki pants with a green polo shirt with the same of her school, “Gary Comer Middle School” printed on it. She was wearing her hair in braids, according to police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.