MARCH MADNESSSign Up And Play Our Bracket Challenge! Cash Prizes To Winners Of Each Round
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMNCIS
    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago News, childhood cancer, Lincoln Emerson Baldies, St. Baldrick's

CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of students in the northwest suburbs is third in the world for raising money to cure childhood cancer with St. Baldrick’s Childhood Cancer Research.

The gym in Lincoln Middle School in Park Ridge was packed with excitement and energy as students there and at Emerson Middle School in Niles participated in the event.

“In middle school we really try to focus on modeling empathy and working on social emotional learning skills, and I can’t think of a better way to do that than by coming together for such a great cause,” said Melissa Walters, a teacher at Lincoln Middle School.

The group, calling themselves the Lincoln Emerson Baldies, raised more than $415,000.