CHICAGO (CBS)—About 25 people who received job offers to work on University of Illinois campuses last year found out their prospective jobs are no longer being offered.

The offers were revoked when the school received the results of criminal background checks.

That’s less than half a percent of the 13,000 checks the school conducted in 2018.

The U of I paid $147,000 to an outside company to conduct the background checks.

This is the third year the school checked the backgrounds of new employees and personnel who received promotions.