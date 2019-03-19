



A request to reconsider a nearly seven-year prison sentence being served by former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke was denied Tuesday by the Illinois Supreme Court.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul and prosecutor Joseph McMahon filed a Supreme Court petition in February asking for a new sentencing hearing for Van Dyke, who was found guilty of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm in connection with the shooting of Laquan McDonald.

Judge Vincent Gaughan sentenced Van Dyke on only the second-degree murder charge, and not the aggravated battery charges, which would have carried a larger sentence.

The Supreme Court petition sought a resentencing hearing that could have resulted in a tougher prison sentence.

Van Dyke was beaten in a low-security federal prison in February, according to his wife and attorneys. He was recently relocated to a medium-security prison in New York state.