CHICAGO (CBS)–A documented gang member wanted by Bolingbrook police for home invasion charges was arrested Monday, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Avante D. Temple, 24, of Chicago, was wanted on warrants for home invasion, felony weapons charges and aggravated battery, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Temple allegedly forced his way into a woman’s home on Feb. 18 with a handgun and pistol whipped her in front of her kids, according to police.

Temple has committed various crimes against the woman in the past, police said. Authorities had been searching for him since the February home invasion.

He was arrested by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service Technical Operations Group Monday.

His bond was set at $1 million and he is currently being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility.