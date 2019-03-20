Chicago (CBS) — An Arlington Heights man has been charged with four felony offenses and one misdemeanor after he allegedly beat his 79-year-old grandmother Monday, police said.

Jerrell L. Kibble, 19, was charged with three counts of aggravated battery, one count of attempting to disarm a police officer; and one count of resisting/obstructing a police officer.

Arlington Heights police responded to a domestic battery complaint Monday. The victim identified Kibble, her grandson, as the offender.

Police said Kibble fled the scene but was located by a police officer in the 800 block of North Walnut Street. He was combative and refused to follow the directions of the uniformed officer. During an altercation between Kibble and the officer, Kibble attempted to remove the officer’s firearm, bit the officer’s thumb and struck the officer on the head multiple times.

The officer tased Kibble in order to subdue him and place him under arrest.

Both Kibble and the officer were treated and released from Northwest Community Hospital.

Kibble’s grandmother was also transported to the same hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Kibble was scheduled to appear in bond court in Rolling Meadows Wednesday.