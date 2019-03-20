



You’ll notice Chance the Rapper is absent from the Lollapalooza lineup that was just announced.

But, the newslywed will still be on a festival stage in August.

Three days of peace, love and music are making a comeback for Woodstock 50.

The tribute festival announced its lineup Tuesday. Chance will headline the second day. Chicago’s own Common will also be there.

Other notable names include Jay-Z, Santana, Miley Cyrus and Robert Plant.

Woodstock 50 is planned for Aug. 16-18 in Watkins Glen, New York, about 200 miles away from the site of the 1969 festival.

The event is separate from an anniversary concert planned at the original Woodstock site.