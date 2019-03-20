MARCH MADNESS
Latest Headlines
Thieves Dressed As Utility Workers Preying On Seniors On North Side
Thieves are posing as utility workers are preying on seniors on Chicago's north side and the surrounding suburbs.
Men Found Crammed In SUV Accused Of Entering U.S. Illegally
A Lebanon police officer working with the Drug Enforcement Administration pulled over the SUV on February 25 near New Baden for improper lane usage, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois said. The SUV had a temporary Texas license plate.
Some Indiana Lawmakers Want To Remove Gender Option 'X' On Driver's Licenses
A driver's license controversy is brewing in Indiana over a new option to select a gender other than male or female.
New Report Details Illinois Catholic Priest Sex Abuse Cases
A new report out today lists hundreds of names, work histories and background information of Catholic priests in Illinois accused of sexual abuse.
Chicago Weather: Sprinkles And Ice Pellets Coming Monday Afternoon
A few brief rain sprinkles and even some scattered ice pellets are coming to the Chicago area Monday afternoon and lasting until about sunset, according CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.
Chicago Weather: Light Snow For St. Patrick's Day In South Suburbs, Northwest Indiana
A storm system bringing light snow is moving through the southern suburbs of Chicago and Northwest Indiana Sunday morning.
First Tornado In Nearly 5 Years Confirmed In Lake County, Indiana
The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado briefly passed through the outskirts of Lowell, Indiana Thursday, as a wave of powerful, fast-moving storms swept through Chicagoland.
Get The Latest On March Madness
With the NCAA Tournament underway, keep up with all the action.
In Final Season, UIC Gymnastics Team Aims For NCAA Tournament Berth
Last fall, the men's and women's gymnastics teams at University of Illinois-Chicago received a big shock.
AP Source: White Sox Near $43M, 6-Year Deal With Jimenez
Wally Szczerbiak: 'Zion Williamson Is The Best Defender In College Basketball'
Szczerbiak is high on both Duke and Gonzaga to make a deep run in the tournament.
Bears Re-Sign Punter O'Donnell To 2-Year Deal
O'Donnell averaged 45 yards per punt last season and tied a career high with 28 punts inside the 20.
United Center To Debut New Scoreboard, Sound System For Upcoming Season
The United Center, home to the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, announced Wednesday the debut of a new scoreboard and sound system.
Latest Headlines
Get The Latest On March Madness
March 20, 2019 at 6:12 pm
March Madness