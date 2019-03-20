(AP) — A federal judge is siding with the makers of Dum Dums lollipops in its lawsuit against a rival candy maker.

Ohio-based Spangler Candy Co. is suing Tootsie Roll Industries because it says the Chicago-based company’s new Charms Mini Pops packaging too closely resembles the Dum Dums packaging.

A preliminary injunction handed down in Ohio says Tootsie Roll must at least temporarily stop using its packaging for Mini Pops.

Tootsie Roll has disputed Spangler’s claims. A message seeking comment was left Wednesday with Tootsie Roll.

The judge said in a decision issued last week that the Tootsie Roll is using packaging nearly identical to the Dum Dums packaging, right down to a red bag with white lettering.

The Blade reports Spangler believes the packaging is so similar that customers would easily confuse the two products.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.