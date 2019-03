CHICAGO (CBS)– Laime Irving has been reported missing, and in “high risk,” from the Near West Side.

Irving suffers from dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

According to Chicago police, Irving was last seen on the 1300 block of West Grenshaw Street wearing a brown coat, blue jeans and blue UGG boots.

Police described Irving as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.