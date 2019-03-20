MARCH MADNESSSign Up And Play Our Bracket Challenge! Cash Prizes To Winners Of Each Round
CHICAGO (CBS)–R. Kelly has broken his social media silence for the first time in nearly three months.

The embattled R&B singer posted a birthday message to his estranged daughter on Twitter overnight.

His daughter Joann–who goes by the name Buku Abi–posted an Instagram back in January calling her father a monster, and said she was devastated by the sexual abuse allegations.

Kelly is currently out on bond for sexual abuse charges.

A judge revoked his passport, but his attorney Steve Greenberg is asking a judge Friday to allow Kelly to travel to Dubai for work.

 

 