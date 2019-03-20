CHICAGO (CBS)–R. Kelly has broken his social media silence for the first time in nearly three months.

The embattled R&B singer posted a birthday message to his estranged daughter on Twitter overnight.

His daughter Joann–who goes by the name Buku Abi–posted an Instagram back in January calling her father a monster, and said she was devastated by the sexual abuse allegations.

Kelly is currently out on bond for sexual abuse charges.

A judge revoked his passport, but his attorney Steve Greenberg is asking a judge Friday to allow Kelly to travel to Dubai for work.