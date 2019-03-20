CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of students in the northwest suburbs is third in the world for raising money to cure childhood cancer with St. Baldrick’s Childhood Cancer Research.

The gym in Lincoln Middle School in Park Ridge was packed with excitement and energy as students there and at Emerson Middle School, also in Park Ridge, participated in the event.

“In middle school we really try to focus on modeling empathy and working on social emotional learning skills, and I can’t think of a better way to do that than by coming together for such a great cause,” said Melissa Walters, a teacher at Lincoln Middle School.

The group, calling themselves the Lincoln Emerson Baldies, raised more than $416,000.