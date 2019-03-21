CHICAGO (CBS) — UPDATE: The body of a missing 2-year-old girl has been found in southern Minnesota, about 250 miles away from her Milwaukee home. The man accused of kidnapping the girl and killing her mother made his first appearance in a Wisconsin courtroom Sunday.

Dariaz Higgins, 34, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree reckless endangerment in connection with the shooting death of Sierra Robinson. Robinson and Higgins are the parents of Noelani Robinson, who was reported missing shortly after the incident.

Noelani Robinson was last seen on March 11 in Milwaukee. Police said Higgins shot and killed 24-year-old Sierra Robinson, wounded her sister, and then kidnapped Noelani.

“We are asking Mr. Higgins to take her and drop her off someplace safe – a family member’s house, a fire station, a hospital, any place safe – so that law enforcement can take custody of her,” Milwaukee Police Capt. Thomas Casper said.

Police have said Higgins, who also goes by Dariaz Taylor or Dariaz Lewis, is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen driving a black or dark blue SUV, possibly a Nissan. There is concern he might be headed to Florida.

Police issued an Amber Alert for Noelani on Monday.

Anyone who sees her or Dariaz should call 911, or contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7022.