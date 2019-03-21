



While actor Jussie Smollett fights for his freedom, the two brothers at the center of his case were involved in a different kind of fight Thursday night.

The now-infamous brothers headed to the boxing ring in Cicero for the Golden Gloves semi finals.

Abel Osundairo was fighting. His brother Ola supported him from the stands.

“He’s got a good jab, and he’s got a good right hand,” said Sam Colona, a Golden Gloves organizer.

Colona said he’s fully aware of the fight the brothers are in outside the ring.

“Everybody’s got the opportunity. Why not? He’s done nothing wrong to us,” Colona said.

The Osundairos were allegedly hired by actor Jussie Smollett to stage a racist and homophobic attack in January.

On national television Smollett said he put up a fight against his so-called attackers and walked away with only a couple scratches.

Meanwhile in the ring, Abel can throw a pretty punishing right hook.

Police say Smollett was unhappy with his salary on the show “Empire,” so he sent a threatening letter to himself.

And police say when that letter didn’t get enough attention, Smollett concocted the attack as a publicity stunt and paid the brother to go along, even instructing them to buy masks, gloves and a red hat.

It was all caught on surveillance video shown first on CBS 2.

As the brothers entered the match, they didn’t say much about the investigation.

“Can’t talk about that,” Ola said.

But “Empire” creator Lee Daniels, who initially supported Smollett, said, “Me and my cast have experienced pain and anger and sadness and frustration and really don’t know how to deal with it.”

Abel Osundairo did win his fight.

Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty to his charges last week and will be back in court in April.