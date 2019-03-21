CHICAGO (CBS)—A pair of shootings on I-57 during the past weekend happened just a few hours apart and within a few exits on the stretch of highway.

Illinois State Police say two men are allegedly involved.

Jonathan Thompson, 24; and Christian Plummer, 23, were apprehended.

Out of the 13 shootings on Chicago-area expressways reported this year, police say five occurred on I-57.

Three people, including two children, were struck by bullets last month while driving on I-57 near 127th Street.

Plummer and Thompson are charged with three counts of attempted murder in connection with those shootings.

Last weekend, a 30-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were also shot on the same expressway.

Experts say the expressway’s location and design make I-57 an ideal target, mainly because a shooter can easily escape, according to Joe Schwieterman, a Depaul University transportation expert.

“If you look at 57, it would be very easy for a shooter to escape notice since there’s different grades the expressway tends to be below the levels of some of the streets,” he said.