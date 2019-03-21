Ex-WWE Lanny Poffo Once Attacked In Ring For Boston Red Sox InsultLanny Poffo, former WWE wrestler and brother of "Macho Man" Randy Savage, opens up about the pro wrestling life in '350 Days' documentary.

Patriots Owner Wants Prostitution Video Blocked From PublicUnder Florida law, most evidence is made public when given to defendants. That hasn't happened yet with the videos, and lawyers for Kraft and the other men want to pre-empt it, arguing that evidence shouldn't be made public until the investigation is complete, if ever.

Kelly Stewart On Sports Betting, March Madness, New Showtime Docu-SeriesKelly in Vegas shares her incredible journey and describes the impact of the legalization of sports gambling on the sports industry.

Markkanen, Dunn Lead Bulls Over Wizards 126-120 In OTLauri Markkanen had 32 points and 13 rebounds, Kris Dunn scored a season-high 26 — including eight in overtime — to go with 13 assists, and the short-handed Chicago Bulls beat the fading Washington Wizards 126-120 on Wednesday night.

NCAA Tournament Picks: What Teams Will Advance To The Sweet 16?With the NCAA Tournament rounds of 64 and 32 about to play out, CBS Local sports anchors pick the teams that will advance to the Sweet 16.