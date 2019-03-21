Chicago (CBS) — The DuPage County Sheriff’s office is asking residents for assistance in identifying a man who tried to lure an 8-year-old boy with candy in Wheaton Saturday.

Around 4:50 p.m., a man driving a white SUV pulled up next to a boy walking his dog in the area of Flint Creek Road and Orchard Road in unincorporated Wheaton.

Police said the man asked the boy if he wanted candy. The boy ignored him, and the man left.

A short time later, the vehicle returned to the area where the boy was walking his dog. The boy ran in between two homes. The vehicle made an abrupt U-turn and was last seen heading east on Flint Creek Road.

The suspect is described as a heavyset white man, 40-50 years old with red hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Phil Marotta at 630-407-2536 or phil.marotta@dupagesheriff.org.