Chicago (CBS) — Chicago police have issued a community alert following several car battery thefts in the Uptown and Edgewater neighborhoods.

Police say the victims parked their cars near their homes overnight and returned the next day to find their car batteries stolen.

The thefts occurred at the following locations and times:

800 block of West Lawrence Avenue between 10:08 p.m. on March 12 and 8:52 a.m. on March 13

5200 block of North Magnolia Avenue between 7:35 p.m. on March 12 and 6:35 a.m. on March 13

5200 block of North Magnolia Avenue between 8:25 p.m. on March 12 and 1:06 p.m. on March 13

5600 block of North Wayne Avenue between 9 p.m. on March 13 and 7:30 a.m. on March 14

There is no description of the offender or offenders.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Detectives at 312-744-8263.