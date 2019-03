CHICAGO (CBS)–A Zion family is frantically searching for Corey Rhinehart, 28, who went missing Friday.

Rhinehart’s family told Zion police they last saw him at 9 a.m. Friday.

He is 5-foot-11, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black hospital scrubs, black converse shoes and a black pea coat.

Rhinehart hasn’t shown up for work this week and his cell phone is off.

Anyone with information is asked to call Zion police.