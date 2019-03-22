



Andrew Yang, one of more than a dozen Democrats who’ve announced a run for president, will hold a rally next week in Chicago.

Yang will appear at the Greenhouse Loft (2545 W. Diversey Ave.) Monday, March 25 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Key components of Yang’s platform include Medicare for All and a monthly income of $1,000 for all adults ages 18-64 with no strings attached.

In 2011, the New York and Silicon Valley entrepreneur founded Venture for America, which places recent college graduates in struggling communities around the country. According to his campaign, Yang helped create more than 2,500 jobs in cities like Cleveland, Detroit and Pittsburgh over six years.

Other Democratic presidential candidates who’ve stopped in Chicago recently include Bernie Sanders, who held a rally at Navy Pier earlier this month, Julian Castro and Beto O’Rourke.

You can register for the free event here. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and seating will be available for those who need it.