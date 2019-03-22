CHICAGO (CBS)—The driver in a crash that killed two people early Wednesday morning in Elgin has been charged with multiple counts of DUI and reckless homicide, the Elgin Police Department said.

A 2018 Nissan Altima was turning out of a business on Summit Street and Dundee Avenue around 1:40 a.m. when a 2012 Honda sedan being driven by Adrian Velasco, 21, of Glendale Heights, left the westbound lanes of the road and struck the Nissan, according to Elgin police.

Two people in the Nissan, a 26-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, both from Elgin, were killed, police said.

Velasco was charged in Kane County with four counts of aggravated DUI resulting in death, two counts of aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm, two counts of aggravated DUI while driving without insurance and two counts of reckless homicide.

He is also facing multiple traffic citations.

Velasco and his female passenger were both transported to Advocate Sherman Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A bond hearing was set for Friday.