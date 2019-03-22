



You probably won’t ever get close enough to see a leopard’s whiskers if you’re in Chicago.

But the Field Museum is bringing up-close images of wildlife to the public with a new exhibit, “Wildlife Photographer of the Year,” showcasing life behind the lens of a wildlife photographer.

The exhibit opens today and will focus on the breathtaking photos that earned photographers the honor of “Wildlife Photographer of the Year.”

The images were taken by both professional and amateur photographers, who snapped awe-worthy photos of landscapes, animals and plants.

The exhibit will stay open until January of 2020.