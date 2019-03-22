MARCH MADNESSVisit Our NCAA Tournament Hub Page
CHICAGO (CBS)–A Villa Park man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a security guard at River North nightclub Sound Bar on March 8

Thurmond Bailey, 28, was killed while working security at the club on the 600 block of North Franklin in the early morning hours when shots broke out. Another man, 58, was wounded, police said.

Armond Williams, 37, was arrested March 20, and has since been charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder.

Williams was part of a group of people who were denied access to the club, police said.

A fist fight broke out before Williams pulled out a gun and started firing at Williams, according to police.

Williams was identified from surveillance images from outside the club.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.