CHICAGO (CBS) — A Lake County judge ruled Friday that north suburban Deerfield’s assault weapons ban cannot be enforced.
The village board voted last year to ban semi-automatic assault weapons like AR-15 rifles, but gun rights advocates argued the ban violated state law.
RELATED: Judge Halts Deerfield’s Attempt to Ban Guns |Fight Over Deerfield Assault Weapons Ban Goes To Court A Day Before Deadline | Deerfield Considers Assault-Weapons Ban
Village leaders say they are reviewing the decision and may appeal.
The Village of Deerfield released the following statement regarding the ruling:
“The Village of Deerfield and our legal team are closely reviewing the ruling entered today and all options available, including the right to appeal the decision to the Illinois Appellate Court. On the positive side, the judge denied the plaintiff’s claims of a takings violation and of a wildlife statute violation. With respect to the remainder of the decision, it appears that the judge focused less on Deerfield’s actions and more on the actions of the Illinois State Legislature back in 2013. The judge took issue with the way in which the State Legislature drafted the State statute, and he read into the statute a complete preemption of home rule authority to regulate assault weapons. This unprecedented interpretation of State legislative action and intent make this case ripe for appeal. We are thankful for the continued pro bono services provided by the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence and Mr. Christopher Wilson, partner of the Chicago office of Perkins Coie. We continue to believe that these weapons have no place in our community and that our common-sense assault weapon regulations are legal and were properly enacted. In the meantime, however, we will abide by the court’s ruling and continue to not enforce our Ordinance.”