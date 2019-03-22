



A Lake County judge ruled Friday that north suburban Deerfield’s assault weapons ban cannot be enforced.

The village board voted last year to ban semi-automatic assault weapons like AR-15 rifles, but gun rights advocates argued the ban violated state law.

Village leaders say they are reviewing the decision and may appeal.

The Village of Deerfield released the following statement regarding the ruling: