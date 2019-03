The final football player in the Wheaton College hazing incident has pleaded guilty, concluding the 2016 case.

Benjamin Pettway, 23, was one of five football players who were accused of putting a pillowcase over the head of a teammate, binding him with duct tape and moving him out of his dorm before abandoning him in a baseball field.

Pettway pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct stemming from the March 19, 2016 incident.

Three of his teammates pleaded guilty last year to misdemeanor battery and were sentenced to a year of conditional discharge and public service.

A fourth pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of attempted unlawful restraint and was sentenced to one month of court supervision.

The hazing victim, Charles Nagy, reached a confidential settlement against the school.

