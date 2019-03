Chicago (CBS) — A McHenry man was sentenced to four years in prison for delivering a fatal dose of Alprazolam to a woman last year, according to the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s office.

Jacob Reis, 22, was convicted of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance for delivering the drug, commonly sold under the brand name Xanax, to Rachel Ramirez on May 14, 2018, which caused her death.