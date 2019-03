CHICAGO (CBS) — The Mueller report is now in the hands of the U.S. Justice Department.

Late Friday afternoon, Special Counsel Robert Mueller submitted his report on the Russia investigation.

CBS 2’s Chelsea Irving has the story.

The Special Counsel delivered a letter to Congress that the investigation is complete. That letter reads in part:

Special Counsel Robert Mueller III has concluded his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and related matters.

At least some of the contents of the report could be released as early as this weekend. Among the questions: What role, if any, did President Trump play in any possible Russian interference?

So far, in the course of the nearly two year investigation, we haven’t heard any evidence of criminal wrongdoing by the president.

Before the report was released, President Trump said “I have no idea about the Mueller Report. I’m going to Florida. We have meetings with Caribbean leaders. We have a lot of other meetings set up for this weekend.”

White House spokesperson Sarah sanders tweeted: “The next steps are up to Attorney General Barr, and we look forward to the process taking its course. The White House has not received or been briefed on the Special Counsel’s report.”

Mueller is only required to release a summary of the findings. But top Democratic leaders said it’s imperative for Mr. Barr to make the full report public.