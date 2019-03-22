



A judge could decide Friday if R. Kelly can travel overseas to perform several concerts while he is free on bond in his sexual abuse case. The cash-strapped singer has said he needs to make money to pay his legal fees and other bills.

Kelly’s lawyer said it’s been hard for the embattled singer to find work in the United States since his arrest on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and the earlier broadcast of the documentary “Surviving R. Kelly,” detailing multiple allegations of sexual and physical abuse.

“He’s got to go where he can make a living, and that happens to be where someone is willing to pay him to perform,” attorney Steve Greenberg said.

Greenberg said Kelly is struggling to pay his legal bills and child support payments. He spent three nights in jail earlier this month after failing to pay more than $161,000 in overdue child support. His friends and family pooled together money to make those payments and get him out of jail.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty to the sexual abuse charges. As a condition of his bond, he was ordered to surrender his passport, and cannot leave Illinois without the judge’s permission.

Greenberg said, because of cancelled concerts in Illinois, being booted by his record label, and the removal of Kelly’s music from several streaming services, the R&B singer has been forced to look at other ways to make money, including traveling to Dubai to perform.

“I’ve never seen anyone who’s got this kind of a storm … whirling around him, and he gets up every day, and he still tries to do music. He shows up for court. He holds his head high,” Greenberg said.

Kelly’s lawyer is still waiting for prosecutors to share evidence they have uncovered in the case, and he hopes to begin seeing some of that on Friday.

“We hope to get some discovery. We still haven’t gotten any of the police reports yet. We haven’t gotten any video yet. We hope to get some of those materials so we can start going through them and really attacking the facts of the case,” Greenberg said.

The alleged abuse goes back 20 years, spanning from 1998 to 2010. Prosecutors have said Kelly sexually abused four females, including three underage girls. Kelly allegedly had a witness make sex tapes of him having sex with one of the victims, a 14-year-old girl.

Allegations of Kelly’s sexual abuse go back decades and have prompted a recent nationwide protest called #MuteRKelly to boycott his music, in the wake of a Lifetime documentary, “Surviving R. Kelly,” featuring interviews with the music artist’s alleged accusers.

In 2008, Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges connected to a videotape of him allegedly having sex with an underage girl. It took six years from the time Kelly was charged with the offense to the end of the trial. It took the jury less than a day to deliberate.