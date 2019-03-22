MARCH MADNESSVisit Our NCAA Tournament Hub Page
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMPaid Program
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    1:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Illinois, J.B. Pritzker, March Madness, Sports Betting Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS)–From brackets to betting the spread, it’s common for people to put money down on March Madness, despite it being illegal in Illinois.

A state representative wants to change that, however.

Two proposals would allow betting at casinos and racetracks and online. Operating licenses would cost $10 million and the Illinois Gaming Board would provide oversight.

A third option would allow betting at sports venues, and a fourth proposal would give the Illinois Lottery jurisdiction over betting.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is already counting on $200 million in revenue from sports gambling to help fund next year’s state budget.

 