Chicago (CBS) — A 10-year-old boy is in intensive care after he was shot Saturday afternoon in Harvey, police said.

According to Harvey police, a father and his 10-year-old son were driving to their home in the 14600 block of Des Plaines Street around 1:30 p.m. Before they were able to exit the vehicle, a four-door sedan drove up to their car and shot multiple times, hitting the boy.

The boy was transported to Christ Hospital where he is in intensive care.

The Harvey Police Detectives Division are investigating.