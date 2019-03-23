



A Chicago man was arrested for three burglary and home invasion incidents in Shorewood that happened last Saturday, police said.

Angelo Ristick, a.k.a. Sam Mitchell, 32, was arrested Thursday in Chicago. The Chicago Police Department then transferred Ristick over to Shorewood police detectives.

Ristick was charged with home invasion, aggravated battery to a senior citizen, residential burglary and aggravated identity theft.

He allegedly used different methods to attempt to gain entry to three homes on March 16. Two of his attempts were successful and a third was not.

In one incident, in the 900 block of Caprice, a woman in her 80s was hurt. She was hospitalized with bruises.

In another incident in the 500 block of Helene, items were stolen from a home.

The incidents appear to be random, according to police.

Shorewood police transferred custody of Ristick to the Will County Adult Detention Center Thursday evening. His original arrest warrant had a $6 million bond.