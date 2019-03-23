Chicago (CBS) — A family is pleading for help finding a missing woman from the Avalon Park neighborhood.

Chaunti Bryla, 43, has been missing for more than a week.

She was last seen at her home near 85th and Bennett on March 14. Family members say they suspect foul play in Bryla’s disappearance, in part, because her bank account has been emptied.

Also, they insist she would never abandon her 11-year-old son.

Her family adds, there has been no activity on Bryla’s Facebook account since March 14.

Bryla is described as 5 feet 2 inches, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She suffers from diabetes and high blood pressure.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South SVU at 312-747-8274.