Chicago (CBS) — Sara Dawson, 16, has been reported missing from the South Loop, Chicago police said.

She was last seen Thursday wearing a white polo shirt, torn stone-washed jeans and black gym shoes with white soles. She may be carrying a black backpack with the word “PINK” in white letters.

She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has dark brown hair and brown eyes. She has a scar on her right cheek and may be walking with a slight limp.

She sometimes goes by the nicknames “Alex”, “Lex D” and “Say Say”.

She is known to frequent the areas near Roosevelt and Wabash, 35th and State and Garfield Boulevard near the Red Line stop.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central SVU Detectives at 312-747-8380.