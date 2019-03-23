CHICAGO (CBS)– A 24-year-old female passenger was sitting in a car, in the Streeterville area, when two male offenders opened the doors of the vehicle and displayed a handgun.

According to the Chicago police, the offenders took the victim’s purse and fled west toward Michigan Avenue in a black SUV.

The incident took place in the 900 block of N. Dewitt Place on Saturday around 1 a.m.

Police said the two offenders are between the ages of 20 to 25-years-old.

No injuries were reported and Area Central detectives are investigating.