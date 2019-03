CHICAGO (CBS)– Two female victims were carjacked at gunpoint Saturday just before 10 p.m on the Near West Side, according to Chicago police.

Police said a 24-year-old and a 22-year-old were unloading packages from a white Nissan Rouge, in the 1200 block of West Flournoy Street, when two offenders pointed a gun and demanded keys to the car.

The offenders then got into the vehicle and fled southbound on Lytle Street.

Police said no one is in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating.