Chicago (CBS) — Patrick Bennett, who has a mental disability, has been reported missing from his home in Peotone, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say Bennett left his home in the 6500 block of West Kennedy Road around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Bennett’s mother says he has the mental capacity of a 10 year old and has done this before. He was later located either at home or the Indian Oaks Academy in Manteno.

Bennett is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a dark coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Will County Sheriff’s Office at 815-727-8575.