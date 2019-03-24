MARCH MADNESSVisit Our NCAA Tournament Hub Page
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMGod Friended Me
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMMadam Secretary
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Missing Person, Peotone, Will County Sheriff's Office

Chicago (CBS) — Patrick Bennett, who has a mental disability, has been reported missing from his home in Peotone, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

(Credit: Will County Sheriff’s Office)

Police say Bennett left his home in the 6500 block of West Kennedy Road around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Bennett’s mother says he has the mental capacity of a 10 year old and has done this before. He was later located either at home or the Indian Oaks Academy in Manteno.

Bennett is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a dark coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Will County Sheriff’s Office at 815-727-8575.