Many suburban students are starting spring break this week, and whether you’re jetting off on vacation or staying home to explore the city lifestyle blogger Cheryl Leahy has ideas to help the kids enjoy their time off.

Leahy’s first recommendation is the Hotspot Shield app, which helps keep your online information safe while traveling.

She also recommends packing allergen friendly snacks, like Made Good brand foods when preparing for trips. Made Good snacks are nutritional, come in a variety of flavors and are free from the top eight allergens.

Nuria skincare also makes travel easy, according to Leahy. She recommends bringing these skincare products along to make any trip relaxing.

For a fun activity to do with kids, Leahy said Tie Dye kits easy DIY projects. Another activity, perfect for the family, is a photo scavenger hunt around the city.